New officer…

Van Wert’s newest full-time police officer, Tyler Myers, was sworn during a ceremony held at the Municipal Building on Monday. Myers comes to the city with nearly eight years of experience. He previously served as an officer with the Celina Police Department. Tryston Cowan will be sworn in as a full-time officer September 5. Myers and Cowan are Van Wert County natives. Six people are being hired as reserve officers and will be sworn in soon. Pictured above are Mayor Ken Markward, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming, Myers and Police Chief Doug Weigle. Photo submitted