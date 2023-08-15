Random Thoughts: turf, trivia and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s installment of Random Facts centers around the start of the 2023 high school football season, turf games, Glenville’s schedule, Collin White and some trivia.

Thursday night lights

The high school football season kicks off on Friday for most area teams, but some interesting games will be played the night before.

Delphos Jefferson and Delphos St. John’s will meet up Thursday night at Stadium Park, Shawnee will host Lima Central Catholic and Defiance will host Napoleon.

Turf

Van Wert will play back-to-back games on brand new artificial turf.

The season opener will be on Bryan’s just installed turf then the Cougars will host Bath in the first ever turf game at Eggerss Stadium.

Here’s another fun fact – the Cougars won’t play a game on natural grass until Week No. 10, at Elida.

Glenville

This caught my eye over the weekend – defending Division IV state champion Glenville won’t play a Division IV team during the regular season.

The Tarblooders will play two Division I schools (Olentangy Liberty and John Marshall), and six Division II schools (Avon, John Adams, John Hay, Cleveland Rhodes, Akron Hoban and Cleveland JFK.

In addition, Glenville will play Dinwiddie, Virginia’s Class 4 defending state champion. The Generals boast an enrollment of just over 1,300 students and would be considered a Division I school in Ohio. The Tarblooders will also play IMG Academy in Florida. As you may know, IMG is prep/sports training school that features many of the nation’s top college prospects. IMG is also the school that helped expose Bishop Sycamore as a fraud.

It’s certainly an ambitious non-conference schedule.

Trivia

What two Ohio High Schools will each play five out of state opponents this season? Hint: both are Division I schools.

Keep scrolling for the answer.

White to OSU

Congratulations to Ottawa-Glandorf’s Collin White, who announced on Sunday that he’s accepted a scholarship offer to play college basketball at Ohio State University.

White had plenty of other offers but seemed to covet one from Ohio State, which came in recent weeks.

Pigskin Pick’Em

Check Thursday’s Sports page for the first Pigskin Pick’Em of the 2023 high school football season.

Trivia answer

Lakewood St. Edward and Cincinnati Moeller will each play five out of state opponents this season.

St. Ed’s will face Center Grove (IN); Godd Counsel and Rock Creek Christian, both from Maryland; River Rouge (MI), and a team from Clarkson, Ontario, Canada.

Moeller will play four teams from Indiana: Ben Davis, Bishop Dwenger, East Central and Center Grove, and one team from Michigan, Detroit King.

By the way – St. Ed’s and Moeller will play each other in Week No. 9.

