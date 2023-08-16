Crestview ready for students and 2023-24 school year

Most Crestview students will head back to class tomorrow, August 17. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — With school starting Thursday for most students, the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education used Monday’s monthly meeting to apply the finishing touches and learn more about the upcoming academic year.

School will start tomorrow (Thursday, August 17) for students in grades 1-12 and Monday, August 28, for preschool and kindergarten students.

Board members heard a joint presentation from High School Principal Dave Bowen, Middle School Principal Trent Kreischer, Elementary Principal Lindsay Breese and Early Childhood Center Principal Casey Dowler about building themes, staff updates and more.

2023-2024 bus routes were approved (see list below) and the board authorized Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf to make necessary changes and updates.

“There will be updates and changes as we work through the first couple of days of school,” she said.

Mollenkopf told the board that 120 students from other area schools have enrolled at Crestview through open enrollment, while 77 Crestview students have enrolled elsewhere through the same program.

Board members graciously accepted a pair of donations, $1,700 from the United Way of Van Wert County for Heart Safe School certification/Project Adam, and a $500 from St. Mark’s Lutheran Church for needy children.

In other business the board approved several light agenda items, including:

A seventh grade field trip to Columbus May 9-10.

An eighth grade field trip to Washington D.C. May 6-10.

The use of district facilities by the Crestview Driving School.

Stipends for resident educator mentors and strategic plan action teams.

Agreements with Van Wert City Schools for Crestview students attending the Van Wert School at the Goedde and students in the CEO program.

The board met in executive session to discuss the employment and/or compensation of public employees but no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be at 6 p.m. Monday, September 18, in the multipurpose room.