Klopfenstein visits Vantage Career Center

VW independent staff/submitted information

State Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) recently visited Vantage Career Center in Van Wert. He met with Vantage leadership, business leaders, instructors, and coordinators to learn more about the benefits of TechCred courses and how they help the local community.

“With the demands of our workforce rapidly changing, it is important that we continue to support the instructors and students enrolled in TechCred,” Klopfenstein said. “By investing in more tech-focused training, we are able to help Ohioans better position themselves for the future.”

Representative Klopfenstein (right) speaks to Fire Chief Jon Jones and Adult Education Director Angie Fahy about the programs offered at Vantage Career Center. Photo submitted

“I appreciate Representative Klopfenstein taking the time to visit Vantage Career Center,” Van Wert Fire Chief Jon Jones said. “The adult education programs they offer increase the number of qualified firefighters, EMTs, and nurses protecting our community. Additionally, the TechCred programs available at Vantage will keep Ohioans amongst the most skilled workers in the country.”

The state operating budget, which was passed in late June, invests over $50 million in funding for TechCred, which helps Ohioans learn new skills and helps employers build a stronger workforce with the skills needed in a technology-infused economy. Individuals and training providers interested in learning more about the program can visit TechCred.Ohio.Gov.

Klopfenstein represents the 82nd House District, serving residents of Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Defiance counties.