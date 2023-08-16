Knights to use high octane offense

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — It’s all about getting athletes into open space and that’s what the Crestview Knights and their new head coach hope to do this season.

After spending eight years as an assistant coach at Van Wert, including five as offensive coordinator, Cole Harting has taken the reins as head coach of the Knights. He’s replacing James Lautzenheiser, who served two years as head coach and was a longtime assistant before that.

Junior Bryson Penix is taking over as Crestview’s quarterback this season. Bob Barnes/file photo

Harting was the architect of Van Wert’s high scoring offenses the last few seasons and he brings his spread scheme to Convoy. It’s an offense that requires the quarterback to make quick and accurate reads and improvise when necessary. The first year head coach believes he has the quarterback, Bryson Penix (6-1, 190 junior), who spent some of last season as a running back.

“Bryson has the ability to both run the ball and throw the ball with extreme accuracy,” Harting said. “He is a great competitor and does whatever it takes to win. He is just learning the position and it’s going to be very exciting to see how he develops.”

He’ll have a bevy of receivers and backs to help ease the load. The Knights will use multiple running backs this season, including Isaac Kline (5-9, 160 senior), who had 116 carries for 570 yards and seven touchdowns last season, Jared Harting (6-2, 195 senior) and Braxton Leeth (5-11, 165 sophomore).

“They also all play defense so as we rotate them in, they should remain fresh throughout the game,” Harting explained.

The tight ends will be rangy Beau Eggleston (6-6, 195 senior) and Liam Putman (6-3, 185), and Kline, Harting, Kellin Putman (6-1, 165 senior, 27-529, eight touchdowns), Wren Sheets (6-6, 195 junior), Hunter Jones (6-2, 160 senior), Hayden Perrott (5-10, 145 sophomore) and Evan Sowers (6-1, 180 senior) will rotate in at wide receiver.

At this point, an all-senior offensive line appears to be set, which is a luxury for many high school programs, especially at the small school level.

“The offensive line will feature Preston Kreischer (6-3, 230 senior), Connor Sheets (6-5, 230 senior), Kaden Wolford (6-2, 185 senior), Evan Walls (6-2, 210 senior) and Garrett Yinger (6-5, 210 senior),” Harting said. “I also expect David Cereghin (6-0, 225 junior) to see some time there as well. They bring a lot of experience to the table and they have very good size and strength, they have caught on very quickly to how I like to run things and have gelled really well.”

Eggleston, Wren Sheets, Kreischer and Connor Sheets will flip over and start along the defensive line, but several other players will rotate in each game.

“We are very tall and athletic on the edges and we have great size up the middle,” Harting said. “This will make it very difficult for teams to throw as well as run the ball. Liam Putman, Garrett Yinger, Nate Friemoth, and Evan Walls will also see time on the line. Our defensive line is very deep we should be able to rotate players in to keep everyone fresh.”

Penix, Kline and Leeth are the starting linebackers, with Ayden Martin (5-11, 175 junior) and Zayden Martin (5-10, 165 junior) expected to see significant time there as well. The starting secondary will consist of Harting, Jones, Perrott and Kellin Putman, with Isaiah Barton (5-9, 135 junior) expected to see time too.

Kellin Putman and Harting will return kicks and Garrett Yinger is the punter.

“Kellin and Jaret are extremely explosive and are capable of scoring anywhere on the field,” Harting said. “Garrett has the ability to really change the field position.”

All told, Harting is working with 19 lettermen and nine returning starters on each side of the ball.

After handling duties as a freshman last season, Perrott will kickoff and kick extra points and field goals.

After taking over the job this spring and through practices and scrimmages, Harting likes what he’s seen from his team.

“What has pleased me most is the fact that the players have bought into what we are doing,” Harting said. “We have put in an entirely new offense and they have met the challenge head-on. They have come to work each day with the mindset that they want to be the best and it’s starting to show on the field. We are just scratching the surface of what we can do.”

The Knights will open the season with three straight road games – at Parkway on Friday, then a new opponent, McComb in Week No. 2, followed Wayne Trace. The first home game for Crestview will be the NWC opener vs. Ada on September 8.