Roundup: Dealey sets school record

VW independent sports

Golf

Crestview 157 Antwerp 171 Edon 261

WOODBURN — Matthew Dealey set a Crestvew High School record with a 33 and the Knights bested Antwerp and Edon at Pond A River Golf Club on Tuesday.

Brady Petrie fired a 39, followed by Trey Skelton (42) and Logan Schlemmer (43).

Crestview will return to the links on Monday against Leipsic and Bluffton at Pike Run.

Van Wert 157 Wayne Trace 159

PAYNE – Van Wert’s Keaton Foster won match medalist honors with a 1-under 35 and the Cougars edged Wayne Trace 157-159 at Pleasant Valley Golf Course on Tuesday. It was Van Wert’s first dual match of the season.

Griff McCracken and Sam Houg each shot a 40. Cougar freshman Zach Stoller, playing in his first varsity match, carded a 42.

Van Wert (1-0) will begin WBL play at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Elida at Tamarac.

Soccer

Fort Jennings 9 Van Wert 0 (boys)

FORT JENNINGS — Van Wert dropped the season opener at Fort Jennings 9-0 on Tuesday.

The Cougars (0-1) will play Lima Central Catholic Monday at Spartan Stadium.