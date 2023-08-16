Van Wert Cougars hope to roar again

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Reload – it’s a term frequently used for successful football programs that lose great talent to graduation but seem to plug in new players and not miss a beat. That’s what the Van Wert Cougars hope to do in 2023, especially at the skill positions and up front on both sides of the ball.

Head coach Keith Recker (12th season) has 14 returning lettermen, including six starters, but players responsible for 80 percent of Van Wert’s total yardage last season have been lost to graduation. However, other players are ready to step up and the list includes All-Ohioan Brylen Parker (6-0 200 senior), who gets the nod at quarterback after starting at running back (158-834, 17 touchdowns, 26 receptions, 166 yards, three touchdowns) last season. He’ll have big shoes to fill in the shadow of past quarterbacks Aidan Pratt, Owen Treece and Nate Place.

Wide receiver Conner Campbell (3) caught 42 passes for the Cougars last season. Jerry Mason/file photo

“Brylen has some great intangible things about him like his toughness, will to win, and work ethic that he will use to lead our team,” head coach Keith Recker said. “Brylen allows us to do so much within the run game because of his ability to run the football. He has the straight ahead speed but also has the athleticism to make guys miss. In the pass game he has a strong arm that will allow us to get the ball to our athletes on short, intermediate, and deep routes.”

“He hasn’t had to play the position for the last three years so he will continue to get better and better each week,” Recker added.

Taking Parker’s spot at running back will be Keldyn Bill (6-0, 185 senior) and Briston Wise (5-9, 165 junior), with Aaron Dowdy (6-2, 195 senior) possibly seeing snaps there as well.

“Keldyn and Briston are very athletic at that position and Aaron brings a tough downhill running style,” Recker noted.

Wide receiver Conner Campbell (6-2, 180 senior) is back after catching 42 passes for 667 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior. Those totals included 12 receptions for 269 yards and four touchdowns against St. Marys Memorial. Reese Krugh (5-7, 160 senior), Gage Stemen (6-2, 170 senior) and Collin Haggerty (6-1, 195 senior) are slated to catch passes in the spread offense.

“Conner has shown a ton of skill this preseason with his route running and his ability to catch any ball thrown his way,” Recker said. “Reese and Gage are guys that have the speed to get loose on routes and Collin will be our H-back, as he has the toughness to get into the trenches and block guys but also the athleticism to get out on routes.”

There are holes to fill along the offensive line, as three starters were lost to graduation. Starting guards Devon Story (6-0, 255 senior) and Caleb Bledsoe (5-11, 220 junior) are back, and Carter Price (6-0, 275 senior) will man the center spot. There is competition for the starting tackle spots.

“Kristian Akerman (6-2, 255 senior), Morgein Bigham (5-10, 215 senior), Davision Rager (6-4, 240 senior), and Drew Deitemeyer (6-2, 245 senior) are all still battling for time at tackle,” Recker stated.

All four defensive line spots are up for grabs and Recker said many of the same players are battling for playing time.

“Fletcher Smith and Morgein at defensive end, Caleb and Devon at defensive tackle,” Recker said. “Coach (Josiah) Poletta is working to build depth at that position, so you will see Drew Deitemeyer, Nick Edwards (5-10, 230 sophomore) and some other guys pushing for time.

As far as the back seven on defense, Krugh, Parker and Stemen return as starters. However, the coach indicated a lot of players will see time at linebacker and defensive back.

“Reese is back at corner and he is absolutely phenomenal at that spot,” Recker said. “He is physically and mentally perfect for that position. Brylen and Gage both started at safety and have a great feel for our defense. The other corner spot is still a competition between Keldyn Bill, Briston Wise, and Donovan Winkeljohn (6-0, 150 junior), with all three guys seeing time there.”

“At linebacker we have Colin Haggerty, Aaron Reichert and Aaron Dowdy, along with guys who are capable of playing like Spencer Clay (6-0, 185 senior), Keaton Sudduth (5-7, 160 senior), Hayden Davis (5-10, 170 junior) and Kyle Eggleston (5-7, 170 junior),” Recker added. “All of those guys do a good job of being in the right position, getting a read, and tracking the football.”

Stemen will again handle punting duties, sophomore Griffin McCracken will take over extra point and field goal duties, and Landon Frieden will kickoff.

Many coaches believe a team is only as good as its seniors and Recker had high praise for his senior group.

“We have a very good senior group that will lead us this season,” he said. “The current seniors are very committed to this team and helping make it the best season they possibly can. We will also count on some of our juniors and sophomores to contribute on Friday nights.”

The Cougars will kick off the 2023 season at Bryan Friday night. The game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. The first home game on new artificial turf will be Friday, August 25, against Bath.

“It sounds cliché, but we are not worried about our first game or our fifth game or our last game,” Recker said. “This group has bought into concerning themselves with the only thing they have control of, which is their effort and focus today. Our league will be very good again this year with competitive games every Friday.”