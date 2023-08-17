Defendants appear for various hearings

VW independent staff

A total of eight criminal hearings were held this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Five of the hearings took place on Wednesday.

Elisha Secrist, 25, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by not completing treatment. Judge Martin Burchfield extended his probation until August 24, 2025.

Justin Pegg, 26, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation for breaking a no-contact order. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 23.

Hayden Marsee, 21, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond/intervention in lieu of conviction by failing drug tests. Judge Burchfield revoked intervention, released him on a surety bond and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. September 6.

Jacquelyn Forthman, 34, of Venedocia, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare her case. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. September 6. During a hearing held last week, Forthman admitted to violating her bond by failing to report to probation. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety.

Kavon Edwards, 27, of Columbus, changed his plea to guilty to theft, a fifth degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. September 27.

The remaining three hearings were held on Monday.

Gregory Foster, 48, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count each of possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl related compound and possession of cocaine, all fifth degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. September 6.

Jack Buckner, 48, of Wren, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial hearing was set for 2 p.m. October 10.

Jeffrey Buckner, 48, of Paulding, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 2 p.m. October 10.