Golf: Lady Lancers host WT, Shawnee

VW independent staff

Wayne Trace won Wednesday’s tri-match against Lincolnview and the Lady Lancers defeated Shawnee at Willow Bend.

Wayne Trace finished with a 219, followed by the Lady Lancers (232) and Shawnee (262). The Lady Raiders had the match medalist, Ella Crosby, who shot a 50.

Logan Bland fired a 54 for the Lady Raiders, followed by Reagan McGarvey (57), Brenna Parker (58) and Keegan Hohman (60). Lincolnview was led by Liz Phillips, who shot a 57, followed by Paige Dunn and Eme Renner (59 each), and Sydney King (64). Shawnee was led by Kylie Larimore (63).

Lincolnview is scheduled to play Antwerp and Edgerton at Pond-A-River Golf Club on Monday.