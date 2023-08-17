Lois Marcene (Elston) Kohn

Lois Kohn passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, in her apartment at Dublin Retirement Village.

Lois Marcene (Elston) Kohn was born September 29, 1926, to Rosella (Harpster) and Ray M. Elston, who preceded her in death. She was the eldest daughter of a family including eight children. She was married on December 29, 1945, to Kenneth C. Kohn, Jr. at the Zion Methodist Church in Grover Hill. Kenneth preceded her in death on their 75th wedding anniversary in 2020.

Lois was valedictorian of her graduating class at Grover Hill High School. After working many years as a hair stylist, she received both her bachelor of science and masters of education degrees from Bowling Green State University, enabling her to pursue her dream of becoming a classroom teacher. She is remembered as an innovative and enthusiastic educator by her former students and colleagues. Lois began her career instructing at schools in Oakwood and Grover Hill, in Paulding County. Most of her years in the classroom were spent at Washington Elementary School, Van Wert, with first graders.

Lois Kohn

A former member of the Grover Hill Church of Christ, Lois attended adult mission camp for years at Lake James Christian Assembly and was passionate about mission work across the world. She also attended Zion United Methodist Church. While living in Van Wert, she joined First United Methodist Church and attended Phoebe Group of the United Methodist Women. Her most recent church attendance, both in person and virtually, has been at Indian Run United Methodist Church in Dublin.

Mrs. Kohn was active in many organizations throughout the Van Wert community. She was a member of the American Association of University Women since 1975 and formerly served as local president. In addition to being a member of the Van Wert County Hospital’s TWIG II group, she was also a member of the Van Wert Women’s Club. Lois was a former officer of the Van Wert Education Association and belonged to the National Education Association, Ohio Federation of Teachers and National Federation of Teachers for many years. After her retirement from a teaching career, she maintained involvement in the educational community, both locally and statewide, through reading, conversations with educational leaders, and participation in Van Wert County Retired Teachers Association and Ohio Retired Teachers Association. Throughout her life she was a vocal advocate for the value of a quality public school education in Ohio. Upon moving to Dublin in 2012, she became active in various groups at Dublin Retirement Village.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Kenny; her parents; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lois B. (Winters) and Kenneth C. Kohn, Sr.; two brothers, Randy M. Elston and Lloyd G. Elston, and two sisters, Leah Colleen (Elston) Cook and Ruby Eileen (Elston) Thomas.

Surviving Mrs. Kohn are her daughters, Cynthia K. (William) Good and Kendra J. (William) Boroff; grandchildren, Abigail Marcene (Brett) Fry, Karissa (Adam) Combs, J. Bradley (Holly) Boroff, and Brian (Jill) Boroff; 11 great-grandchildren, Isabel and Madelyn Fry, Kaitlyn, Aidan and Anderson Combs, Ashley (Stephen) Moore, Chase, Cole, Chloe, Jaycee and Braylee Boroff, two great-great grandchildren. Three of her siblings survive: Don R. (Dessie) Elston, Rosalie A. (Roger) McClure, and Gerald W. (Cathy) Elston, as well as her beloved nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, August 20, with funeral services immediately following at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Federation of Teachers’ Future Teacher Scholarship Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.