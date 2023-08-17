Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 1

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Pigskin Pick’Em is back for its seventh on the Sports page of the VW independent. Each Thursday predictions will be made for games involving Western Buckeye League, Northwest Conference, Green Meadows Conference and Midwest Athletic Conference teams, along with Lima Central Catholic and Lima Sr. Predictions will be broken down into two categories – “Games of the Week” and Best of the Rest.”

My goal each season is to pick 80 percent of games correctly, a mark I hit right on the nose last season (223-56). As in past years, I’ll tabulate and share the results each Thursday.

Without further ado, here are picks for Week No. 1.

Games of the Week

Delphos St. John’s vs. Delphos Jefferson (Thursday)

This is one of three Thursday night games around the area. It’s a series that began in 2021 and each team has won one game. It’s obviously a big deal in Delphos and it’s a game that’s nice to see on the schedule.

I’m giving the nod to the Blue Jays in this one, but I do feel the Wildcats will improve as the season goes along.

The pick: Delphos St. John’s

Crestview at Parkway

This is a game that features two first year head coaches and changes on both sides of the ball for both teams. It’s a little tough to get a read on this game with all of the changes. It has the potential to be an entertaining game.

Crestview has won nine of the last 10 matchups against the Panthers, with Parkway’s lone win coming in 2019. Based on history and the fact I think Crestview has too much firepower for the Panthers, I’m going with the Knights.

The pick: Crestview

Fort Recovery at Wayne Trace

This was a close game last season, when Fort Recovery pulled out an 18-14 win and it certainly has the potential to be close again. In fact, I’ve gone back and forth several times with my pick.

Defense was Wayne Trace’s strength last season. If the offense takes the next step the Raiders will be a dangerous team throughout the season. But as far as this game, I think it’s a toss up. Honestly, it’s tough to pick against a MAC team but I’m going to do it here. The Raiders get the win Friday night.

The pick: Wayne Trace

Marion Local at Wapakoneta

Defending Division VI state champion Marion Local has won 28 straight regular season games and the Flyers haven’t lost a non-conference game since the 2019 season (31-7 to Columbus Bishop Watterson). There doesn’t seem to be such a thing as a down year for Marion Local.

Wapakoneta will have a formidable team this year and the Redskins are the favorite to win the WBL. Last year, Marion Local handed Wapak it’s only regular season loss, 21-7. This is another tough game to pick but with all due respect, I believe the Flyers will make it 29 straight regular season victories.

The pick: Marion Local

Van Wert at Bryan

The first of nine straight regular season games on turf for the Cougars. Bryan’s new surface was finished just a few days ago and Eggerss Stadium awaits Van Wert in Week No. 2

We all know the Cougars have a lot of holes to fill this year but there are plenty of talented players ready to step up. Credit head coach Keith Recker and his staff for getting this program to its current level. As far as Friday’s game, I think it’ll be a fairly close one, nothing like the lopsided results of the previous few seasons. The Cougars have won five straight in this series and I think they’ll make it six in a row Friday night.

The pick: Van Wert

Best of the Rest

Celina at Versailles: Versailles

Kenton at Coldwater: Coldwater

Lima Central Catholic at Shawnee: Lima Central Catholic

Napoleon at Defiance: Defiance

New Bremen at Bath: New Bremen

Ottawa-Glandorf at Eastwood: Eastwood

St. Marys Memorial at St. Henry: St. Marys Memorial

Toledo Rogers at Elida: Elida

Columbus Grove at Pandora-Gilboa: Columbus Grove

Benjamin Logan at Bluffton: Bluffton

Leipsic at Millbury Lake: Leipsic

McComb at Allen East: McComb

Spencerville at Ridgemont: Ridgemont

Upper Scioto Valley at Ada: Upper Scioto Valley

Ayersville at Delta: Ayersville

Edon at Edgerton: Edgerton

Fairview at Wauseon: Wauseon

Liberty Center at Tinora: Liberty Center

Montpelier at Antwerp: Antwerp

Patrick Henry at Hicksville: Patrick Henry

Swanton at Paulding: Paulding

Indian Lake at Anna: Anna

Fort Loramie at Minster: Minster

Lima Sr. at Piqua: Lima Sr.