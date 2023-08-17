Scholarship winners…

The 2023 Lincolnview Local Education Association scholarship winners have been announced. The winners are seniors Zada Walker, Brandon Renner and Carsyn Looser, who are pictured with LLEA President Deb Stetler. The LLEA was able to offer three scholarships in the amount of $1,500 each. The three scholarships are in honor of the following teachers – Joy Dally, Carol Pollock, and John Dixon. The LLEA thanked the community for their continued support of purse bingo, which allows the group to award scholarships to deserving seniors. Photo submitted