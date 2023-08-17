SWCD and Farm Bureau co-host meeting

Submitted information

The Van Wert Soil & Water Conservation District held its 74th annual meeting by co-hosting with the Van Wert Farm Bureau at the ag banquet at Life House Church on Tuesday.

A SWCD election was held for one supervisor position on the SWCD Board of Supervisors five member board, and Dave Kemler was elected to serve a three-year term commencing January 1, 2024.

Hanna Scaggs was the SWCD scholarship recipient and Renner Family Farms was recognized by the SWCD and received the Conservation Farmer Award. The award is given to honor individuals for their conservation achievements.

Farm Bureau presented membership ag awards. The Van Wert Ag Hall of Fame Award was presented to Bruce Kennedy for his many agricultural Accomplishments.

The SWCD staff gave updates on programs and Farm Bureau went over their year in review. Ag Credit provided centerpieces of flower arrangements that were given as door prizes.

Sponsors for the evening were: Farm Bureau, the Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District and Ag Credit.