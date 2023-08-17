Van Wert PD investigating theft from county fairgrounds

Equipment used to light up holiday displays like this one were taken from the fairgrounds. Fortunately, the actual displays appear to be fine. 4-H Exchange Club photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The Van Wert Police Department is looking for a Grinch of sorts, the person responsible for a recent theft from the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

The police department was contacted last Thursday about the theft of various pieces of equipment and supplies belonging to the 4-H Exchange Club, the group responsible for a local favorite – the annual Holiday Light Show at the fairgrounds.

It happened last Wednesday, August 10. Among the missing items, according to a police report: a brand new gas powered “Jack Chen” JC-70A post pounder valued at between $400-$500; a Dewalt 125000 btu propane heater valued at $200; 6-8 rolls of LED rope lighting valued at $150 each, and miscellaneous extension cords, electrical parts, electrical tools and more valued at approximately $300.

“It’s just more aggravating than it is a lot of money,” 4-H Club advisor Jay Gamble said. “One of our biggest displays, the Paul Bunyan display, we’re getting ready to completely redo that in rope lighting and we had a lot of it purchased for that but they got some of it we’ll have to rebuy it. Our supplier has assured us plenty for us to get it lit up.”

Other items, including timers for the various displays were taken, and the thief apparently cut some of the guide wires used for the displays. The displays themselves appear to be intact and Gamble said the recent theft will not affect this year’s light show.

The police report said a number of other items used for the display were found scattered around the fairgrounds. In addition, a cart that appeared to be a pull-behind bicycle cart with miscellaneous wires and odd scraps was found and it was seen on video.

Cameras at the fairgrounds show the suspects on three different occasions during the early morning hours – approximately 1:35 a.m., 3 a.m. and 3:05 a.m. The report indicates the investigation continues.

“Hopefully they find who did this,” Gamble said.