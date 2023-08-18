Barbara J. Adams

Barbara J. Adams, 76, of Westerville, formerly of Van Wert, passed away at 7:34 a.m. on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Our Home-New Albany.

She was born on March 13, 1947, in Van Wert, to Clarence and Erma (Walter) Johnson. She married Gregg Adams.

Barbara Adams

Barb retired from Van Wert County Hospital after many years as a patient care tech. She was an animal lover and, most importantly, she cherished time spent with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, Gregg Adams; a son, Dirk (Suzi) Adams; a daughter, Stephanie (Shawn) Ward, and grandchildren, Chandler (Alyx) Adams, Meredith Adams, Katie Ward, Emily Ward and Claire Ward.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Brent B. Adams, and sisters, Betty (Don-deceased) Schaadt and Joanne (Jake) Baer.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, August 21, at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Van Wert County Humane Society or to Ohio Fuzzy Pawz Shih Tzu Rescue.

To share in Barbara’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.