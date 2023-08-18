Ag Society has petitions for director seats

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society, the managing organization of the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, is announcing available director positions. Petitions are now available for the following seats that are up for election this year. They are as follows:

Jennings Township

Liberty Township

Jackson Township

York Township

Pleasant Township

Southern Region

Each candidate for the office of director for the Van Wert County Agricultural Society must fulfill the following requirements to file a petition for such office:

Purchase a membership certificate for the membership year in which the candidate is seeking election. Complete 10 hours of voluntary service to the society, in the fiscal year in which the candidate is seeking election. Attend one regular monthly board meetings of the society, during the fiscal year in which the candidate is seeking election. State on petition the specific board position for which candidate is seeking election. Collect 10 or more signatures from members of the society, from the area for which board position represents. In the case that the ten required signatures from members of the Society from the area for which the board position represents, cannot be obtained due to circumstances such as a pandemic or other like causes, then the required number of signatures is changed to twenty of the membership as a whole. The requirement to limit it to the area being represented is waived for that election cycle only.

Any candidate not fulfilling the above-listed requirements shall be ineligible for election as director. Items 2 and 3 above will become effective for candidates seeking election for the 2023 election and each election thereafter.

Interested parties can come to the Fair Office, 1055 S, Washington St., Van Wert, during business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to pick up a petition.