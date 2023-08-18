Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 1
VW independent sports
Here are scores of area high school football games played on Friday, August 18.
Ada 24 Upper Scioto Valley 22
Antwerp 42 Montpelier 6
Ayersville 27 Delta 7
Bath 14 New Bremen 7
Bluffton 42 Benjamin Logan 7
Coldwater 29 Kenton 12
Crestview 41 Parkway 27
Eastwood 21 Ottawa-Glandorf 18
Edon 28 Edgerton 26
Elida 42 Rogers 6
Lehman Catholic 76 Perry 7
Leipsic 25 Lake 19
Liberty Center 35 Tinora 14
Lima Sr. 36 Piqua 21
Marion Local 29 Wapakeonta 26
McComb 42 Allen East 7
Minster 41 Fort Loramie 28
Patrick Henry 39 Hicksville 0
Paulding 36 Swanton 0
Spencerville 28 Ridgemont 12
St. Henry 17 St. Marys Memorial 0
Van Wert 47 Bryan 21
Versailles 26 Celina 0
Wauseon 49 Fairview 12
Wayne Trace 32 Fort Recovery 30
POSTED: 08/18/23 at 11:56 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports