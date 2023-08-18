Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 1

VW independent sports

Here are scores of area high school football games played on Friday, August 18.

Ada 24 Upper Scioto Valley 22

Antwerp 42 Montpelier 6

Ayersville 27 Delta 7

Bath 14 New Bremen 7

Bluffton 42 Benjamin Logan 7

Coldwater 29 Kenton 12

Crestview 41 Parkway 27

Eastwood 21 Ottawa-Glandorf 18

Edon 28 Edgerton 26

Elida 42 Rogers 6

Lehman Catholic 76 Perry 7

Leipsic 25 Lake 19

Liberty Center 35 Tinora 14

Lima Sr. 36 Piqua 21

Marion Local 29 Wapakeonta 26

McComb 42 Allen East 7

Minster 41 Fort Loramie 28

Patrick Henry 39 Hicksville 0

Paulding 36 Swanton 0

Spencerville 28 Ridgemont 12

St. Henry 17 St. Marys Memorial 0

Van Wert 47 Bryan 21

Versailles 26 Celina 0

Wauseon 49 Fairview 12

Wayne Trace 32 Fort Recovery 30