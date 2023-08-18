Homecoming and Wiffleball in Wren!

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

WREN — The Village of Wren will once again come alive as the “Wiffleball Capital of the World” this weekend, but the annual Wiffleball tournament is just one of many events on the Wren Homecoming schedule.

Things got underway with a community worship service last night and today’s attractions include the opening of the food and beverage garden at 5 p.m. and the 25th annual Wren Cruise-In from 5:30-8 p.m., featuring trophies for Mayor’s Choice, Firemen’s Choice and People’s Choice.

Wren and Wrenway Park will be a hub of activity today and tomorrow. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

The 31st annual Wiffleball tournament opening ceremony will be held at 5:50 p.m. followed by first pitch at 6 p.m at Wrenway Park. 16 teams are competing for the coveted championship, including two-time defending champion Ball Busters.

Other offerings tonight include 50-50 ticket sales (drawing at 9 p.m.) and a reverse raffle, burnouts at 8 p.m., a rodeo roundup at 9 p.m., and live music by Shifferly Road from 9:30 p.m. until midnight.

The traditional Wren Fire & EMS Pancake and Sausage Breakfast will start things off from 7-11 a.m. Saturday at the fire station. Beverage garden will open at 8 a.m. and the tournament will resume promptly at 8:30 a.m. The food tent will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 12 p.m. events include cornhole, rib roast judging, a pie bake off and the announcement of the prince and princess, all at Wrenway Park. An egg toss is scheduled for 1:30 p.m and a pie eating contest will begin at 2:15 p.m.

Parade lineup and judging is scheduled for 3 p.m. and the Wren Homecoming Parade will step off at 4 p.m. No parking will be allowed on Ohio 40 or E. Jackson St. after 11 a.m. Saturday. In addition, no parking will be allowed on South St., Front St., or on the old railroad from 12-5 p.m. Parking will be available at Wrenway Park.

The food tent will re-open at 5 p.m. and the Junior Wiffleball Championship will start at 5 p.m. An auction of the center field patio viewing box and the reverse raffle drawing are set for 5:45 p.m.

Wren Ballpark Player Association Player Awards will be given out at 6 p.m., followed by the Hall of Fame induction at 8 p.m. and the Wiffleball championship game and ceremony will start at 9:30 p.m.