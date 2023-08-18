Van Wert Police Department adding six new reserves

Mayor Ken Markward swears in new reserve officers Justin Hammond, Nathan Pruden, Devin Rabe and Dallas Smallwood. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The ranks are swelling at the Van Wert Police Department.

Four new reserve officers were sworn during a ceremony at the Municipal Building on Thursday – Justin Hammond, Nathan Pruden, Devin Rabe and Dallas Smallwood. Pruden currently works as a dispatcher at the department. Two other reserve officers, Cameron Terhark and Mario Moreno Jr. will be sworn in on Monday.

“Today marks another step forward for the city of Van Wert and its police department,” Chief Doug Weigle said. “All across the U.S. there is a shortage of police officers, including here in Van Wert. I would like to thank Mayor Ken Markward, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming and all of city council for supporting our department. They have allowed me take some steps to plan for the future of this agency.”

The six new reserve officers will attend Vantage Career Center’s Police Academy and as announced in July, will be paid as part-time hourly employees. Their tuition is being covered by the department with some help from the Van Wert County Foundation and in some cases, the G.I. Bill. They’ll be vying for up to three full-time positions.

After graduating from the academy, reserve officers not hired as full-time officers will be able to stay on as reserves until a full-time position opens up.

“By hiring six reserve officers for only two or three full time positions, it will put our city in a good spot,” Weigle stated. “Some do not pass the physical portion of the academy or for other reasons make it to the end. With more candidates than full time positions, it becomes more competitive and we will get the most qualified.”

“With so many opportunities for these young people, it comes down to this,” the chief continued. “Administrators have to change their strategy. We have to help create qualified applicants. We cannot operate like we have in the past and expect different results.”

“While at conferences, administrators across the state are stating the same problem. Either no one is applying or if you hire, about 50 percent stay for one year and leave.”

Weigle also said including the six reserve officers, Vantage’s Police Academy is starting with 20 students and is at full capacity.

Once the reserve officers are ready for duty, they’ll help a department that has been low on numbers.

“It helps out tremendously because I’m trying to promote wellness and more family life,” the chief said. “We dropped down to 16 and people were working a lot more overtime, so we’re hoping they can help pick up the slack to let people get their time off.”

The police department is also getting two new full time officers. Tyler Myers was sworn in Monday. He previously served with the Celina Police Department and comes to Van Wert with nearly eight years of experience. Tryston Cowan will take the oath September 5 and will bring just over one year of experience from Celina. Both are Van Wert County natives.

“Once we get the other full time officer hired that will put us at 18 and 20-21 is my goal for the department,” Weigle said. “I am very excited for the future of the Van Wert Police Department.”