DeWine touts record high jobs number

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced that with figure of 5,639,200, Ohio now has the most filled jobs in the history of the state, according to data released Friday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Ohio is the heart of opportunity, and today, we are making history,” DeWine said . “We have yet another record low unemployment rate in July at 3.3 percent, below the national rate of 3.5 percent. Our formula in Ohio is working, and today’s jobs news is proof of that.”

“The importance of these numbers is the great career opportunities they represent for the people of Ohio,” Husted said. “We’ve had six months in a row that our unemployment rate has been below four percent, and we have gained 67,700 private sector jobs in the first seven months of 2023. A growing economy is important for more than economic reasons…it allows our children and grandchildren to have great career opportunities without ever leaving Ohio.”

Ohio’s unemployment rate was 3.3 percent in July, down from 3.4 percent in June. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 12,100 over the month, from a revised 5,627,100 in June to 5,639,200 in July. This marks the lowest unemployment rate since 1976 when the series for reporting unemployment started. This is also the highest payroll employment reported since the series started in 1990.