Info sought on cemetery vandalism

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Delphos Police Department is investigating vandalism to the West Side Cemetery that was reported on Saturday, August 5. Police believe the damage occurred late Friday night, August 4, into Saturday morning. Numerous head stones and grave markers were toppled or broken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Delphos Police Department at 419.692.4015, message the Delphos Police Department’s Facebook Page or contact Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP (7867). You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity and all information will remain confidential. If your information helps to solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward up to $1,000.