Knights jump out early, hang on for ‘W’

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

ROCKFORD — Crestview rolled to a big lead then held on for a 41-27 win over Parkway in the season opener for both teams on Friday. It was the first victory for new Crestview head coach Cole Harting.

The Knights enjoyed a 21-0 halftime advantage and extended the lead to 34-0 in the third quarter.

Crestview quarterback Bryson Penix scans the field for a receiver. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“We got out to a very fast start and we were efficient on offense and defense in the first half,” Harting said. “After halftime we got a score right away and then we kind of let up a little bit. We have to learn how to finish games.”

“The defense played lights out for the first 2 1/2 quarters then Parkway hit one and it gave them a little bit of momentum and they were able to build on that,” Harting added. “We had an opportunity to put it away but we couldn’t do it.”

After Parkway rallied and made things interesting, Jaret Harting provided the back breaker with a 95 yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

“That kind of gave us a collective sigh of relief because things really weren’t going our way,” the coach said. “He stepped up and really put the game away.”

Harting also had a two-yard touchdown run in the first half.

“They understand both side of the ball, they know what we’re trying to do, Harting said. “Now it’s just cleaning up some little things, making sure all of our assignments are perfect. We know what we want to do, now we just have to execute at a high level.”

Bryson Penix passed for 220 yards and had two touchdown passes, one to Beau Eggleston and the other to Wren Sheets. Braxton Leeth added a pair of rushing touchdowns, two and 10 yards for the Knights.

Crestview will travel to McComb on Friday.