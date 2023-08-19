Patricia L. Post

Patricia L. Post, 80, of Wren, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023, at Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur, Indiana.

She was born on October 31, 1942, in Decatur, Indiana to Louis Krueckeberg and Olga (Koenemann) Krueckeberg, who both preceded her in death. Patricia was united in marriage to Terry J. Post on May 23, 1981, and he preceded her in death on October 26, 2022.

She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Schumm and also the American Legion Post 420 Auxiliary. Pat and her husband, Terry, were the owners and operators of Wren Restaurant for 38 years and also Ziggy’s in Convoy.

Survivors include a daughter, Michelle (Hider Stephenson) Hill of Monroeville, Indiana; a son, Troy (Bridget Braun) Merkle of Decatur; four sisters, Nancy (Tom) Edelen of Monroeville, Indiana; Rita (Roger) Poitras of Fort Wayne, Janelle (Mike) Davis of Decatur, and Becky (Allen) Barker of Wabash, Indiana, and two grandchildren, Travis and Emily Merkle.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Steve Merkle; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Lichtensteiger; the father of her children, Eugene Merkle, and a sister, Bonnie Hoffman.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, at the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Schumm, with Pastor Hayden Folks officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Schumm. Visitation will be held from 3-5 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 22, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur and one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

Preferred memorials: Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church – Schumm or Wren Community Chest.

For complete obituary information and to sign the online guest book, visit www.zwickjahn.com.