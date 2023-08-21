Ada to host football-themed festival

VW independent staff

ADA — The Ada Area Chamber of Commerce is touting the return of the Made in Ada Wilson Football Festival, from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, August 26, at the Ada Depot Park.

The seventh annual festival will feature live music, food trucks, beer tent, raffles, kid zone, and the one and only Wilson Football drop at 10 p.m. to kick-off the season. It’s billed as the perfect event for those who love football, fun, and food.

In addition, boys and girls agest 6-15 will have the opportunity to exhibit their football skills at the Punt, Pass & Kick USA competition at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 26, at Ohio Northern University’s Dial Roberson Stadium. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. and the competition will begin at 1 p.m. Registration is also available online at www.PPKUSA.com. At the bottom of the registration form, the drop down box will have the “Ada Area Chamber of Commerce ‘Made in Ada Wilson Football Festival’, Ada.

The top two overall finishers as well as the top two individual skill finishers from each of the 10 age groups at the local competition will qualify to advance to a regional competition if one is held. The first-place finishers for each age group at the regional competition will qualify to advance to the national championships, to be held in January, 2024.