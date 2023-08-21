Bowsher, Joseph crowned as fair royalty

VW independent staff/submitted information

Ryan Bowsher of Spencerville High School and Melissa Joseph of Crestview High School were crowned Jr. Fair King and Queen at the annual Celebration Sunday event held on Sunday at the Marsh Foundation. Their court, which consists of Ethan Scaggs and Maddie Gerdeman of Lincolnview High School, as runners-up, will reign over the Van Wert County Fair, set for August 29-September 4.

Ryan Bowsher is the son of Ron and Cindy Bowsher and is representing Spencerville FFA. He is entering his senior year at Spencerville High School where he is involved in basketball, National Honor Society, Class President, and is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Club. Outside of school, he is involved in First Baptist Church youth group, Bair Lake Bible Camp as a junior counselor, Skills USA and Allen Lima Youth Leadership member. As a Jr. Fair member, Bowsher has taken dairy steers, performance steers, pigs, chickens, turkeys, and various shop projects to the fair. Ryan has held numerous leadership roles in his organizations including FFA vice president for two years and committee chairs for various FFA projects.

Melissa Joseph and Ryan Bowsher are Jr. Fair Queen and King, while Maddie Gerdeman and Ethan Scaggs are the runners-up. Also pictured are the project and species royalty winners. Photos submitted

Melissa Joseph, the daughter of Sammi and Kirby Joseph, is a senior year at Crestview High School. She participates in FCCLA, National Honor Society, band, Knight Vision, choir, soccer, cheer, track, musical, and was a representative at Buckeye Girls State. Outside of school, she restocks the food pantry on Sundays, participates in the mission team and youth group at church, is involved in Project 216 and Operation Back to School, is a sub for the handbell choir, rings the bell for the Salvation Army, and is a member of 4-H, Junior Fair Board, 4-H Camp Counselor, and Fashion Board. Representing the Ohio Challengers 4-H club, she has taken numerous still projects which have qualified for state fair, as well as Beef Feeders. She has held leadership positions in her club including president, vice-president, reporter, and health and safety.

Species and Project Prince and Princesses were also crowned during the event. They include:

Beef Princess: Breanna Pohlman

Beef Prince: Wyatt Friedrich

Dairy Feeder Princess: Elyssa Renner

Dairy Feeder Prince: Ryan Renner

Equine Princess: Alexis Hoaglin

Goat Princess: Gracie Schaadt

Poultry Princess: Hailey Logan

Project Princess: Ella Davis

Rabbit Princess: Delana Rank

Sheep Princess: Alli Thatcher

Swine Princess: Briann Scudder