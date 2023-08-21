Deborah L. (Hobbs) Fair

Deborah L. (Hobbs) Fair, 68, of Venedocia, passed away peacefully at 9:40 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023, with her family by her side after courageously battling cancer for over two years.

She was born on May 3, 1955, to Vernon F. and Leota (Long) Hobbs.

Deborah Fair

She retired as an L.P.N. from Vancrest of Van Wert after many years of service. Deborah was a longtime member of the Salem Presbyterian Church in Venedocia. She enjoyed reading and most importantly, she loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. By choosing a career in nursing, Deborah devoted her life to helping others.

Surviving are her three sons, Ryan (Chelsea) Fair of Van Wert, Scott (Brianna) Fair of Venedocia and Kevin (Corissa) Fair of Lima; six grandchildren, Maxton, Addilyn, Rosella, George, Ellie and Nola Fair; a brother, Vernon E. (Elizabeth) Hobbs of Venedocia, and two sisters, Gwenda (Jack) Blackmore of Van Wert and Cathy (Dan) Cline of Charlestown, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Leota Hobbs.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 24, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Rev. Will Haggis, officiating. Private burial will take place at a later date in Venedocia Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

To share in Deborah’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.