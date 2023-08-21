Deputies clock man going 114 mph

VW independent staff

A Lima man was taken to jail after being clocked at 114 miles per hour in Van Wert County early Saturday morning.

According to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Victor Sean Greutman, 29, is facing charges of speeding, DWI and possession of a controlled substance.

Greutman was pulled over in a 55 mile per hour zone on Union Pleasant Rd. in Union Township at approximately 2:40 a.m. Saturday. During the investigation Greutman he refused to participate in any of the requested performance testing. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.