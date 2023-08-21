Donations needed…

The Van Wert Cooperative Ministries food pantry at the First United Methodist Church, 113 W. Central Ave., Van Wert, is running low and is in need of donations. The number of visits is up over 30 percent this year. Donations, especially canned meat and vegetables, along with garden and farm goods and monetary donations maybe dropped off at the church from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday. Needy families are served from 1-3 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and from 10-12 on Fridays. The Bread & Bowl, a free hot meal, is served from 6-7:30 p.m. each Friday at the same location, but by 12 different churches. Photo provided