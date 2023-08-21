Full slate of events planned for the Van Wert County Fair

The 167th annual Van Wert County Fair, set for August 29 through September 4, will offer a little something for everyone. VW independent file photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

Late August and early September means one thing locally – the Van Wert County Fair.

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society, the organization that manages the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, has announced the schedule of events for the 167th Van Wert County Fair, which runs from Tuesday, August 29 through Labor Day Monday, September 4. As always, the fair will bring family-friendly entertainment to Van Wert, while also providing an opportunity to showcase and educate fair patrons on the hard work and dedication the Junior Fair youth have put into their livestock and non-livestock projects.

“While attending the fair, please take the opportunity to check out our 4-H program hard at work, Fair Board President Kathy McCollow said. “This year we have approximately 440 4-H members completing a wide range of projects, as well as numerous FFA members that extend our youth participation to nearly 500 individuals. We are grateful for our 4-H extension agents, ag teachers, and 4-H advisors that encourage, educate, and preserve our agricultural roots.”

“This energetic youth group will one day be our agricultural specialists and future fair board members,” she added. “Let’s show them our support.”

Season passes to the fair are $25 each, and membership passes available for $30. Single day admission is $10, and children 12 and under will be admitted for free. Tickets may be purchased online here or at the fair office at the fairgrounds.

Jessop Amusement will have a wide variety of rides and games for all to enjoy. Ride passes may be purchased via pre-sale in the fair office for $20 for a four-hour session or $80 for “Mega Ride” passes, which include all ride sessions throughout fair week.

A number of free entertainment acts will be available throughout the week, including free music by Gold City Quartet, Dueling Pianos, Kaitlyn Schmit and the Move, The Browns, Bluegrass Concert, 7eventh Time Down, Green de Villes, music bingo and trivia.

There will be many children’s entertainment acts such as Dr. Whiz Bang, the Magic of Farming with Farmer Travis, Ready Go Dog Show, the Jungle Island Petting Zoo, and DinosaurXperience and Grand Illusions by the Blooms.

Other free entertainment options include Bear Hollow wood carvers, the Blacksmith, magician Michael Misko and hypnotist Michael Bishop. The free events are made possible by generous donors and sponsors.

Livestock and non-livestock projects will be a big part of the 167th annual Van Wert County Fair.

“We are grateful to our business partners and event sponsors who help us make the Van Wert County Fair a success year-after-year,” Fair Director Mike Poling said. “Patrons can expect a variety of free entertainment made possible by our sponsors in addition to our amusements and rides.”

Those attending the fair can also experience other entertainment options across the grounds including the Gospel tent, the Grandstand, the Wallace Plumbing South Entertainment beer tent, the Landing at Gate No. 2, the Midway Entertainment tent, and the Advanced Insurance North Outdoor entertainment stage. Other offerings include a corn hole tournament, the OSU Football Bash, a Jeep rally, car show, motorcycle show, along with Children Serving Christ, St. Mary’s The Assumption Catholic mass, Zion Union Church and more.

This year’s list of grandstand events includes harness racing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 12 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Monday, September 4; the annual cheerleading competition at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; Tug-A-Truck, OSTPA Tractor Pulls at 6:30 p.m. Friday; motocross at 1 p.m. Friday and the ABAR Rodeo at 8 p.m. Friday; thoroughbred racing at 3 p.m. Monday and the traditional closer, the demolition derby at 8 p.m. Monday.

Country legends Confederate Railroad will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, and the Saturday night concert featuring Eli Young Band and Jana Kramer will start at 7:30 p.m. Grandstand tickets may be purchased online or at the fair office. Prices vary by event.

It wouldn’t be a fair without food, and patrons can also expect over 40 food vendors, a Commercial Building full of businesses and other vendors, as well as fun fair games.

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society thanked “Sponsors of the Day” for their continued commitment to the Van Wert County Fair: First Financial Bank, CHP Home Care & Hospice, First Federal Bank of Van Wert, First Bank of Berne, Central Insurance, Ohio Health and Superior Credit Union. The board also thanked Wallace Plumbing, Advanced Insurance Agency and Van Wert Live for their event location sponsorships. A full list of sponsors and donors can be found at www.vanwertcountyfair.com.