Van Wert man charged after altercation

VW independent staff

A Saturday evening incident at a home in the 200 block of S. Fulton St. led to a felony charge against a Van Wert man.

Eli Jasztal

Eli Jasztal was arrested after Van Wert Police were summoned to the scene for an unwanted person at approximately 7:12 p.m. According to Police Chief Doug Weigle, officers arrived to see Jasztal engaged in an altercation on the front porch. After investigating, it was determined that Jasztal entered the residence without permission and was told he was not welcome there. After entering the home, Jasztal struck the resident in the face and head with closed fist.

Jasztal was arrested and charged aggravated burglary, a first degree felony. According to Weigle, he continued to be uncooperative all the way to the Van Wert County Jail and once at the jail, he had to be put in a restraint chair.

The report will be forwarded to Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger to review for additional charges.