Weekend recap: volleyball, tennis, soccer

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Lincolnview 3 Delphos St. John’s 2

In the season opener for both teams, Lincolnview rallied to defeat Delphos St. John’s in a five set thriller, 25-20, 15-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-13.

Emma Bowersock and Beth Hughes led the Lancers with 12 and 10 kills, while Ashlyn Price added nine. Price had a team high 23 digs, and Allie Miller added 21. Kara Suever had nine blocks and Kaylyn Gerold recorded a team leading 32 assists and four aces.

Lincolnview will return to action Tuesday at Van Wert and Delphos St. John’s will host McComb the same night.

Tennis

Cougars finish second

Host Van Wert finished as the runner-up at the Cougar Classic held at the Van Wert Tennis Complex on Saturday.

The Cougars had two champions – Mandy Burenga at first singles, Sophie Gearhart at second singles. Carolina Zappa finished third at third singles.

Van Wert will play at Celina today.

Soccer

Coldwater 18 Van Wert 0 (girls)

Coldwater won the season opener 18-0 over Van Wert on Saturday.

The Lady Cougars will host Delphos Jefferson today.