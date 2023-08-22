Bluegrass Festival returns Sept. 21-23

VW independent staff/submitted information

The 12th annual family friendly Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival will be held Thursday-Saturday, September 21-23, at the southeast corner of the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. Those attending should use the Fox Rd. entrance and bring lawn chairs. The stage will be located in the daily barn.

Thursday evening will feature Gospel music and will begin at 6 p.m. Mike Kaufman, Over Jordan, and New Outlook will be performing for the evening. There is a $10 charge.

Friday will also start at 6 p.m. and will feature the Ottawa County Bluegrass Band, Vernon McIntyre’s Appalachian Grass, Brian Holbrooks & Poor Bottom Grass, Steve Scott & The Scott Brothers, and Whiskey Before Breakfast. There is a $15 charge for Friday evening.

Saturday will feature New Outlook, Foxtail Grass Reunion, the Next Paige, Blue Storm Revisited, Vernon McIntyre’s Appalachian Grass, Steve Scott & the Scott Brothers, and the Ottawa County Bluegrass Band. There will also be a cornhole tournament, with registration starting at 12 p.m. There is a $20 charge for Saturdays events.

Free camping is available when you purchase a weekend pass for $35. Water and electric is an additional $10 a day. Pets are allowed on leases. Early camping begins on September 18, and there will be an early bird camping fee of $15 up to Thursday.

Two free weekend passes are being given away. To enter, click here or go to Ohio City’s Pride on Facebook.

Craft and art vendors are invited to attend for only the cost of a pass, $10 extra for electricity. There are a limited number of 10×16 spots available. Anyone interested in being a vendor please should contact Scott Bigham at 419.953.9511 or visit the website.