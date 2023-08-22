ODH: West Nile Virus detected locally

VW independent staff/submitted information

West Nile Virus has come to Van Wert County.

The Van Wert County General Health District has been notified by the Ohio Department of Health that one West Nile Virus mosquito sample pool has been identified in the county. The mosquito sample was collected in Ohio City on August 11. Many Ohio counties experience West Nile Virus positive mosquitoes in the summer and fall months. This is the first positive sample identified in Van Wert County during the 2023 mosquito collection season. As of August 17, there have been 550 positive mosquito pools from 31 counties in Ohio.

Mosquitos can carry the West Nile virus. VW independent file photo

In 2022, there was a total of seven reported cases of West Nile Virus, but none in Van Wert County. This year to date there has been no reported cases of West Nile Virus in Ohio. The disease is spread to people by the bite of an infected northern house mosquito, Culex pipens. The mosquito becomes infected after it has fed on an infected bird. West Nile Virus is not spread through coughing, sneezing, or touching infected birds.

Approximately 20 percent of people who become infected will experience symptoms which may include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, swollen lymph glands, and a rash on the chest, stomach or back. Symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after a person is bitten by an infected mosquito and symptoms can last for a few days to as long as several weeks.

The best way to avoid West Nile Virus is to prevent mosquito bites. Mosquito bites can be prevented by avoiding areas where mosquitos are present, but if you need to be in these areas wear an EPA-approved mosquito repellent and wear loose long sleeves and pants.

Residents can also take an active part in helping to reduce mosquitoes by removing sources of standing water which mosquitoes use to breed. Common sources of household standing water include: old tires, plastic containers, pools, planters and pots, gutters, wheelbarrows, etc. Even very small amounts of water can be a breeding site for mosquitoes.

The Van Wert County General Health District has mosquito dunks available to the public. The dunks are a biological mosquito control used around homes in areas and containers where water can collect, such as flower pots, tires, and bird baths. The dunks can also be used to treat larger bodies of water like ponds, lakes and irrigation ditches. The dunks are not toxic to humans, animals, or fish.

For more information regarding West Nile Virus, visit Ohio Department of Health’s website at www.odh.ohio.gov or the Center for Disease Control’s website www.cdc.gov.