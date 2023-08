Projected heat leads to postponements

VW independent sports

CONVOY — The Crestview vs. Van Wert girls’ soccer game scheduled for Thursday has been postponed due to projected extreme heat. It’s been rescheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, September 9, at Crestview.

Other Thursday athletic postponements include:

Van Wert boys soccer vs. Bryan (rescheduled for September 14)

Van Wert girls tennis vs. Defiance (rescheduled for September 16)

Van Wert golf at Elida (TBA)

Van Wert JV and varsity volleyball at Bath (rescheduled for August 28)

VAn Wert 8th grade football at Bath (TBA)