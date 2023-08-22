Random Thoughts: fall sports and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s installment of Random Facts centers around more fall sports, Eggerss Stadium, a streak, websites, a slow start, a big WBL battle, first wins, and the return of college football.

More sports

It’s really fall sports season now, with the edition of soccer, volleyball and cross country to the lineup.

It’s nice to see a full lineup on the books.

Tennis

Fortunately, the forecast calls for plenty of sun this week. Hot, but sunny. That’s good for the Van Wert tennis team, which has had to deal with rain early in the season. I was about to say “Wanted – nice sunny weather for the tennis team.”

Best of luck to the girls this week.

Eggerss Stadium

I’m stating the obvious here – Eggerss Stadium looks great.

For those who haven’t been there since the makeover, you’re in for a real treat whenever you do go. It’s better, the turf looks great and overall it’s much brighter. It’s also much safer with the addition of handrails.

There’s a lot more work to be done but it’s ready for Friday’s game vs. Bath.

Streak

If you’re keeping track, Van Wert hasn’t lost a game at Eggerss Stadium since October 11, 2019 (48-25 to Kenton). The Cougars have won 19 straight at home, including playoff games.

Big WBL battle

A huge early season football game with possible WBL title implications will be played this Friday night in Defiance, as the Bulldogs host Wapakoneta. I picked the Redskins to win the title and I think Defiance is a contender.

It’ll be interesting to see how Wapak bounces back after Friday’s heartbreaking loss to Marion Local. I won’t say the loser of this Friday’s game is out of the title race but realistically, that team will have to hope to somehow win a share of the league championship by winning out and getting a bit of help.

Congrats

Congratulations to Crestview head football coach Cole Harting and Spencerville’s Kyle Koenig for picking up their first wins on Friday. It’s always nice to get that first ‘W.”

Websites

With the 2023 high school football season underway, I’d like to recommend a couple of websites. Many fans are familiar with one or both. The first one is joeeitel.com, which lists statewide schedules, scores and unofficial Harbin computer points standings. The other is fantastic50.net, which also has schedules and scores and a number of other categories, including rankings, predictions and playoff probabilities.

To me, both help to enhance the high school football season.

Oof

The Toledo City League went 1-6 during the opening weekend of the high school football season.

The only win was by the newest member, Lima Sr. For some reason I thought the Spartans were joining the TCL next year, but they’re already in the fold.

It’s back

College football returns on Saturday with a limited slate of games. They’re not exactly blockbuster matchups but it doesn’t matter – it’s college football and it’s back!

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.