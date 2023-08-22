Soccer, golf, tennis, volleyball roundup

VW independent sports

Soccer

Lima Central Catholic 5 Van Wert 2

LIMA — Matthew Dunno and Noah Hillery each scored a goal but Van Wert fell to Lima Central Catholic 5-2 at Spartan Stadium on Monday.

Van Wert (0-2) will host Bryan on Thursday, the first of four straight at home for the Cougars.

Delphos Jefferson 14 Van Wert 0 (girls)

The Lady Cougars fell to Delphos Jefferson 14-0 on Monday.

Van Wert (0-2) is scheduled to play at Crestview on Thursday. It will be the first of five straight road games for the Lady Cougars.

Golf

Van Wert 159 Bath 165

The Cougars opened their Western Buckeye League season by defeating Bath 159-165 at Willow Bend on Monday.

Keaton Foster was the match medalist with a 34. Griff McCracken carded a 40 and was followed closely by Sam Houg, who fired a 41. Brock Stoller rounded out the scoring with a 44, followed by Christian Wallenhorst (49) and Zach Stoller (58).

The Cougars (2-0 dual matches, 1-0 WBL) will host Ottoville on Wednesday.

Spencerville 181 Lincolnview 184

SPENCERVILLE — At Tamarac Golf Course, Spencerville topped Lincolnview by three strokes, 181-184. The Lancers beat Ada in match play.

Luke Bollenbacher led the Lancers with a 53, followed by Aidan Hardesty (44), Jared Jessee (48) and Nick Evans (50).

Lincolnview (0-2 NWC, 3-3 match play) will host Crestview, Ada and Columbus Grove at Hickory Sticks today.

Leipsic 181 Bluffton 189 Crestview 194

OTTAWA — The Knights dropped their first NWC contest of the season, falling at Pike Run on Monday.

Matthew Dealey led Crestview with a 41, followed by Logan Schlemmer (44), Brady Petrie (54) and Evan Hart (55).

Crestview will return to action today at Hickory Sticks against Lincolnview, Ada and Columbus Grove.

Tennis

Celina 4 Van Wert 1

CELINA — Mandy Burenga won in straight sets at first singles, but Van Wert fell to Celina 4-1 on Monday.

Burenga defeated Isabelle Thobe 6-2, 6-3. At second singles, Celina’s Kayliann Howell topped Sophie Gearhart 6-1, 2-6, 6-4, and at third singles, Elise Muether beat Carolina Zappa 6-1, 6-0. Celina’s first doubles team of Kaleah Dailey and Larissa Jackson topped Leia Hoersten and Lilie Mull 6-1, 6-0, and the second doubles team of Katie Guingrich and Carly Stucky defeated Alisah Sheckels and Kelta Cowan 6-2, 6-1.

The Lady Cougars (0-2, 0-1 WBL) will host Bryan today.

Volleyball

Paulding 3 Van Wert 0

Paulding spoiled Van Wert’s season opener with a three set victory, 25-20, 25-13, 25-18 on Monday. Indvidual numbers were not available.

Van Wert (0-1) will host Lincolnview tonight, while Paulding will host Crestview.