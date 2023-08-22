Vantage Bd. schedules special meeting

VW independent staff

The Vantage Career Center Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting for 6:30 p.m. Monday, August 28, in the district conference room.

Just two items are on the agenda – approval of employment of Nancy Keith as an educational aide, and an executive session to discuss the process of finding a new treasurer.

Current Treasurer Laura Peters is leaving at the end of this year and to become treasurer of the Delphos City Schools.