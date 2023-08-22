Vaughn finishes Eagle Scout project

Submitted information

Wesley Vaughn, the son of Helen and John Vaughn recently completed his required Eagle Scout Service project. He is a member of Troop 31, sponsored by the First United Methodist Church in Van Wert.

Vaughn’s Eagle Scout project consisted of the renovation and construction of a memorial garden and stepping stone pathway at the Van Wert County Council on Aging Senior Center on Fox Rd. The project provided him the opportunity to plan, develop and lead others in the various phases of the Memorial Garden and Walkway construction.

Kevin Matthews, Executive Director of Van Wert County Council on Aging is pictured with Wesley Vaughn of Troop 31. Photo submitted

The project started with removing all bricks, sand and mulch from the garden area. All bricks were cleaned by removing dirt and mold from them.

Before the bricks could be reinstalled, a four-foot wide by 20-foot long path had to be built up with a compacted supportive base made from crushed stone, sand and concrete powder. The bricks were placed flush with an existing concrete walkway and extended past the memorial bench, providing and entrance from the parking lot. Flowers and river rock were added to complete the Memorial Garden.

Members of Scout Troop 31, friends and family helped complete the project under Vaughn’s leadership.