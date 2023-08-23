Elks Soccer Shoot set for Sept. 9

Submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will hold its annual Elks Soccer Shoot on Saturday, September 9, at the Elks Lodge, 1187 Elks Drive. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the shoot will start at 10 a.m. A parent or guardian must be present during the registration.

The contest is open to both boys and girls and they will compete in four age groups: 7 and under; 8 -9 year olds; 10-11 year olds and 12-13 year olds. Each contestant will kick 15 shots at the goal. Participants can wear their jerseys or shirts of choice, pants or shorts and appropriate footwear. Shin guards and protective gear are not necessary, but may be worn.

The winners of the local contest will compete at the Northwest District Soccer Shoot which will be held Saturday, September 23, in Findlay. The district winners will advance to the state contest which will be held on November 5. The district winners who advance to the state competition will have overnight lodging provided for them and their immediate family by the Ohio Elks Association.

John Ream, Lodge Youth Activities Chairman is in charge of the local event and he hopes to see a lot of local kids participating at the local shoot this year.