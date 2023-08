Game, set, match…

Van Wert hosted Lincolnview in non-conference volleyball action on Tuesday and it was the Lady Lancers who left with a straight set 25-10, 25-14, 25-10 victory. Lincolnview (2-0) will play at Wayne Trace on Thursday, and Van Wert (0-2) will play at Kalida on Tuesday. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent