Local unemployment rate one of the lowest in Ohio

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

COLUMBUS — Unemployment in Van Wert County declined slightly in July, according to data supplied by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services on Tuesday.

The county’s jobless rate went from 3.0 percent in June to 2.9 percent last month, the same as Darke, Hancock, Logan, Medina and Preble counties, and 10th lowest in Ohio. The department said out of Van Wert County’s labor force of 14,700, 400 were unemployed. The county’s jobless rate for July of 2022 was 3.6 percent.

Neighboring Mercer County had Ohio’s lowest unemployment rate in July, just 2.2 percent. Wyandot and Putnam counties had the second and third lowest jobless rates last month, at 2.4 and 2.5 percent respectively. Auglaize, Holmes and Wayne counties came after that at 2.7 percent, while Delaware, Madison and Union counties had an unemployment rate of 2.8 percent.

Paulding County’s July unemployment rate was 3.2 percent, while Allen and Defiance counties came in at 3.7 percent.

Fortunately, no northwest Ohio counties ranked in the top 10 in terms of highest July unemployment rates. Meigs County’s jobless rate was 5.1 percent followed by Jefferson County (5.0 percent), Monroe County (4.9 percent), Athens County (4.7 percent), and Scioto County (4.6 percent). Adams, Jackson, Noble and Vinton counties each had a jobless rate of 4.5 percent and Crawford County had Ohio’s 10th highest unemployment rate, 4.4 percent. Except for Crawford County, all of the top 10 counties are in southeast Ohio.

From June, unemployment rates decreased in 74 counties, increased in six counties, and were unchanged in eight counties.

The statewide unemployment rate in July was 3.3 percent. Governor Mike DeWine announced last week that with a figure of 5,639,200, Ohio has the most filled jobs in the history of the state.