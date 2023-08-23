NWS issues Excessive Heat Warning

VW independent staff

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for much of northwest Ohio, including Van Wert County, from 11 a.m. to midnight Thursday, August 24.

Dangerously hot conditions with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values up to 110 degrees are expected.

The extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room if possible, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 911.