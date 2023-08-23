Payne man sentenced for local break-in

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Payne man who confessed to his role in a May, 2022 burglary and assault at a Van Wert home received a lengthy prison sentence this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Seth Hitzeman, 21, was sentenced by Judge Martin Burchfield to six to nine years in prison for aggravated burglary, a first degree felony, and 12 months for theft, a fifth degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered the sentences be served concurrently. Hitzeman must also pay court costs.

Seth Hitzeman

Hitzeman and two co-defendants, Johnathon Miller, 19, and Kaiden Gilbert, 20, both of Van Wert, broke into a home in the 300 block of S. Tyler St. last May. One of the residents in the home was brutally beaten and was hospitalized. Miller was sentenced in February to 15-20 1/2 years in prison, and Gilbert was sentenced in March to 8-12 years in prison.

Four other defendants were sentenced on various felony charges.

Wayne Kimmel, 38, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, was sentenced to 109 days in jail for aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony. He was given credit for 19 days already served and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Britney Mitchell, 30, of Van Wert, was sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, three years of community control and 30 days in jail at a later date for aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both fifth degree felonies. In addition, she must perform 52 hours of community service, possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and any treatment, and pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Christopher Tinsley, Jr., 27, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 13 months in prison for assault, a fourth degree felony. He was given credit for 284 days already served and ordered to pay court costs.

Justin Pegg, 26, Van Wert, was sentenced to 16 months in prison for domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. He was credited for 94 days already served and was ordered to pay court costs.

Four defendants changed their pleas in open court.

Cameran Ogunkayode, 28, of Delphos, changed her plea to guilty to forgery, a fifth degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 10 a.m. October 11.

Leonard Delong, Jr., 36, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to a bill of information for inducing panic, a first degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was set for 9 a.m. September 6.

Travis Faulkner, 48, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. Sentencing was set for 9 a.m. September 27.

Jeremy Paige, 39, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to a bill of information for disorderly conduct, a fourth degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. September 6.

In addition to those hearings, Eric Friedrich, 31, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report to probation and failing drug screens. He was sentenced to 90 days jail with credit for 12 days already served.

Cody Gheen, 27, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. October 4.