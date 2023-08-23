Recap: volleyball, tennis, golf, soccer
Volleyball
Crestview 3 Paulding 0
PAULDING — Crestview opened its 2023 season with a dominating 25-19, 25-11, 25-12 win over Paulding on Tuesday.
Adelyn Figley led Crestview with seven kills, while Kaci Gregory was 18-20 serving with three aces and six kills. Cali Gregory was 8-8 serving with an ace and a team high 17 assists. Ellie Kline had eight digs, and Emily Litchle had 14 assists and five digs.
Crestview will host defending Division IV state champion New Bremen on Thursday.
Tennis
Bryan 5 Van Wert 0
Bryan swept Van Wert 5-0 in non-conference action at the Van Wert County Foundation Tennis Complex on Tuesday.
1st singles: Caitlyn Dewitt 6-4, 6-3 over Mandy Burenga
2nd singles: Hannah Andrews 6-2, 6-4 over Sophie Gearhart
3rd singles: Myleigh Andrews 6-0, 6-0 over Carolina Zappa
1st doubles: Molly Hess/Katelyn Nagel 6-0, 6-0 over Leia Hoersten/Lilie Mull
2nd doubles: Lucy Vashaw/Ava Lambert 6-0, 6-0 over Brooke Young/Kelta Cowan
Van Wert (0-3) is scheduled to play at Wapakoneta on Monday.
Golf
Lincolnview 174 Crestview 176 Columbus Grove 179 Ada 212
Crestview’s Matthew Dealey was the match medalist with a 37 at Hickory Sticks on Tuesday. Teammate Trey Skelton finished with a 45, followed by Brady Petrie (46) and Logan Schlemmer and Evan Hart (48 each).
Aiden Hardesty and Jared Jessee each shot a 43 for Lincolnview, and Luke Bollenbacher and Nick Evans each shot a 44.
Soccer
Delphos St. John’s 6 Crestview 1
CONVOY — The Lady Knights fell to Delphos St. John’s 6-1 on Tuesday.
Addison Williman had Crestview’s lone goal with an assist by Adessa Alvarez. Freshman goalee Ella Lamb had 18 saves.
Crsetview will play at Lima Central Catholic on Monday.
