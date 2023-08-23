Teen Center plans to build new facility

VW independent staff/submitted information

Portal 2:20 Teen Center has received a generous donation of land on N. Lynn St. in Van Wert from S&B Venture Properties. The three-quarter acre property is slated to become the new location for a brand new 5000-square foot entertainment-based facility for teens ages 13-18.

“We are excited for what God has planned for this community and thanks to S&B, the mission of Portal can continue to move forward.” said Julie Burk, Executive Director and founder of the Portal 2:20 Teen Center.

The new teen center will feature gaming tables, lounge, snack bar, a stage and open space for special events. Fundraising has already begun to raise the $1 million necessary to bring Portal’s vision to life. To contribute to Portal 2:20 Teen Center’s mission to #BuildUpTeens, click here or scan the QR code in the photo.

Property on N. Lynn St. will be the future home of the new Portal 2:20 Teen Center. Photo submitted

Portal is currently operating inside the Church on the Horizon, 634 N. Washington St. in Van Wert, every Monday and Tuesday from 6-9 p.m.

Not a typical youth ministry, Portal 2:20 Teen Center is a safe place for teens to hang out, play games and have fun. Portal’s mission since 2017 has been to make a difference in the lives of teens by providing a safe place for them to connect, build friendships and learn the Truth about their purpose in life.

Portal 2:20 is a 501c3 non-profit organization with an all-volunteer staff. To learn more and get involved, visit www.portal220teencenter.org.