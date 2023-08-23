Teen Center plans to build new facility
VW independent staff/submitted information
Portal 2:20 Teen Center has received a generous donation of land on N. Lynn St. in Van Wert from S&B Venture Properties. The three-quarter acre property is slated to become the new location for a brand new 5000-square foot entertainment-based facility for teens ages 13-18.
“We are excited for what God has planned for this community and thanks to S&B, the mission of Portal can continue to move forward.” said Julie Burk, Executive Director and founder of the Portal 2:20 Teen Center.
The new teen center will feature gaming tables, lounge, snack bar, a stage and open space for special events. Fundraising has already begun to raise the $1 million necessary to bring Portal’s vision to life. To contribute to Portal 2:20 Teen Center’s mission to #BuildUpTeens, click here or scan the QR code in the photo.
Portal is currently operating inside the Church on the Horizon, 634 N. Washington St. in Van Wert, every Monday and Tuesday from 6-9 p.m.
Not a typical youth ministry, Portal 2:20 Teen Center is a safe place for teens to hang out, play games and have fun. Portal’s mission since 2017 has been to make a difference in the lives of teens by providing a safe place for them to connect, build friendships and learn the Truth about their purpose in life.
Portal 2:20 is a 501c3 non-profit organization with an all-volunteer staff. To learn more and get involved, visit www.portal220teencenter.org.
