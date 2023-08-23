Van Wert project gets boost from ODOT

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Transportation is providing $16.9 million to 10 municipalities in nine counties, including Van Wert County, to help fund major roadway reconstruction or maintenance projects. The funding comes from ODOT’s Small City Program, which provides funding for road, safety, or signal projects on certain routes within municipalities with a population between 5,000 and 24,999.

“These small-city projects are of big importance to the communities receiving these grants, and we are happy to help our local governments with the cost of these necessary roadway improvements,” Governor Mike DeWine said.

$2 million has been set aside for future work on Van Wert’s Leeson Ave. ODOT photo

ODOT will provide up to 95 percent of the eligible costs for construction and construction inspection only. Combined with the local funding match, the total construction value of these projects is $38.9 million.

The City of Van Wert has been awarded $2 million for the Leeson Ave. roadway reconstruction project, which calls for full depth reconstruction of Leeson Ave. from John Brown Rd. to Rose Drive. The project also includes curbs and gutters, a storm sewer and 5-foot sidewalks on both sides of the roadway. The money has been earmarked for fiscal year 2027.

“The Small City Program is a big boost to our local municipal partners who, like ODOT, have a responsibility to keep their roads and bridges in good order,” ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks said.

ODOT accepts applications from eligible municipalities May 1-June 15 each year. The applications are reviewed by a committee with a background in funding and program management, environmental, engineering, and crash data and safety analysis.

ODOT’s Small City Program is currently funded at $10.5 million annually.