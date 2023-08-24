Dangerous intersection to be discussed

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 is inviting the public to a meeting regarding a proposed project to improve the safety of the Ohio 81 and Thayer Road intersection in Lima.

The meeting will be held in two sessions, 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, September 21, at the Union Chapel Missionary Church, 4869 Ada Road, Lima. Attendees need only attend one of the two sessions. The same information will be presented at each meeting.

The proposed project is evaluating the feasibility of improving the existing intersection by converting it into a roundabout, which is safer and more efficient than a traditional intersection. The Ohio 81 and Thayer Road intersection had 26 crashes between 2020 and 2022, and 35 percent resulted in injuries. Construction is tentatively scheduled for late 2025.

An expansion at the Proctor & Gamble facility, expected to be complete in 2026, will increase traffic through the intersection, heightening the need for an improvement.

The public is asked to attend one of the two meetings and provide feedback regarding the proposed project. Comments regarding the project may be submitted at the meeting, on the website through the comment submittal form, or by direct contact at the number below. Comments received by October 21 will be included in the official project documentation, but all comments will be accepted at any time.

A pre-recorded presentation and all materials regarding the project will also become available on the project website, beginning on September 21 and remain for an indefinite period.

Individuals who require interpretation services or reasonable accommodation to attend the meeting or provide comments are asked to contact ODOT at the number below 15 days prior to meeting.

For complete project details, visit transportation.ohio.gov/Allen81Thayer

For more information regarding roundabouts, please visit: www.transportation.ohio.gov/roundabouts.

Questions or comments regarding the project may be directed to Travis McKibben, project manager, at 419.999.6841, or by email at Travis.McKibben@dot.ohio.gov. Comments may also be mailed: Ohio Department of Transportation District 1, Attn: Travis McKibben, 1885 N. McCullough Street, Lima, Ohio 45801.