Golf; Ottoville, Crestview post wins

VW independent sports/submitted information

Ottoville 160 Van Wert 161

On a hot, windy day the Ottoville Big Green came to Van Wert to take on the Cougars at Willow Bend on Wednesday.

With the first four scores in it appeared Van Wert had Ottoville by two strokes, 161-163. When the last foursome posted their scores it would be the Ottoville Big Green that would take the match by a single stroke, 160-161. Keaton Foster was the medalist with 35, followed by Sam Houg, who carded a nice round of 40, Brock Stoller added to the pack with a 41 and Griff McCracken rounded out the scoring with a 45. Zach Stoller shot a 50 and Christian Wallenhorst shot a 53.

In junior varsity action, the Cougars were victorious over the Big Green by a score of 202-212. Match medalists were Carter Wright and Hayden Dowler with a pair of 49’s. Noah Krites carded a 51 and Trevor Halker rounded out the scoring with a 53. Clayton Fast shot a 57.

The Cougars have a busy week next week as they take on the Defiance Bulldogs on Monday at Eagles Landing, Elida Bulldogs at Tamarac on Wednesday, before finishing out their week at home on Thursday against the Wapakoneta Redskins.

Crestview 189 Fort Jennings 189

DELPHOS — Crestview and Fort Jennings tied 189-189 at the Delphos Country Club on Wednesday, but the Musketeers won on the fifth man tie breaker.

Matthew Dealey led Crestview and was the match medalist with a 44, followed by Trey Skelton (45), Evan Hart (49), and Logan Schlemmer. Fort Jennings was led by Brayden Hart and Adam Hoersten (46 each), Ryan Aldrich (48), and Braden Knippen (49). Dillon Tomlinson posted a fifth man score of 52.

The Knights will host Ottoville at Hickory Sticks on Monday.