Leadership Class completes 2023 project

Submitted information

The 2023 Van Wert Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class partnered with the Van Wert County Agricultural Society to raise funds for new fencing for the 4-H Horse Arena.

“We always enjoy working with the Van Wert Agricultural Society and they are always a great partner,” Chamber President and CEO Mark Verville said. “They reach a large community group and our past projects support their mission.”

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class is all smiles after completing this year’s project. Photo submitted

The leadership program is sponsored by Northwest State Community College. The regional community college is a public two-year college that is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, which allows NSCC to offer degree and certificate programs in the fields of arts & sciences; business & public services, nursing & allied health, and STEM and industrial technologies. They serve over 77,000 Northwest Ohio families across a six-county service area, including Van Wert county.

To learn more about the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce find them online at https://www.vanwertchamber.com/, on Facebook or by calling the office at 419.238.4390.