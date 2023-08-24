Salvation Army in need of food donations

VW independent staff

The Salvation Army in Van Wert has a pair of feeding programs that are in need of food.

The Salvation Army’s food pantry is running low, as clients using the pantry has increased by 30 percent, with more people requesting food each week. Specific items are needed, including instant potatoes, Ramen noodles, baked beans , Hamburger Helper, and canned ravioli. Those items help the pantry to offer food to clients from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The Salvation Army’s meal programs are in need of donations. Salvation Army photo

The Salvation Army also offers free meals each Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“We are currently serving between 350-365 (people) and we are in need of sides – instant potatoes, rice, vegetables and fruit, Commanding Officer Deborah Weigner said. “We have the meat products but not the sides. This is a much needed program and if we do not get the items needed, we may have to limit the program to twice a month.”

Food items can be brought to the Salvation Army ,120 N. Cherry St. between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Monetary donations may be sent to the Salvation Army, PO Box 791, Van Wert.

Anyone with specific questions should call 419.910.9332.